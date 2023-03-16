Lorenz scores 25 to power Brillion back to state title game

MADISON (NBC 26) — Following Thursday's thrilling 57-55 win over Lakeside Lutheran, Brillion head coach Chad Shimek said his squad is "lucky" to have Jeremy Lorenz.

It's difficult to argue with that.

Despite facing constant defensive pressure, the Lions star forward filled up the stat sheet with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks as Brillion won a back-and-forth game to advance to the state championship for the first time since 2012, when they brought home a title.

"He's important on both sides of the basketball," Shimek said. "He's a guy that we lean on to get rebounds, to block shots, to change what they do offensively. And then he's a guy on offense that when we need a basket, we turn to."

Lorenz scored 17 of his points in the second half, settling in after a slow start that featured five first half turnovers. After giving up the lead midway through the second, the Lions called a timeout and rallied to re-take the lead and hang on for the win.

Lorenz said the team's experience in the state semifinal last year helped them keep their composure.

"The experience and being in that moment is really what helps you just take it one play at a time, Lorenz said. "Just knowing that if they hit a shot or you turn the ball over or miss a shot, you've got the next one.

"You just can't worry about the past and you've got to get the next one," he continued.

Up next, Brillion will play the team that beat them in the state semifinals last year: Top-ranked West Salem, which won its state semifinal over Milwaukee Academy of Science 93-65.

The Lions will travel back home to Brillion, attend school and practice on Friday, before returning to Madison for Saturday's Division 3 state championship game.