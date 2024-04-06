Legendary prep basketball coach Jon Murphy calls it a career

KIMBERLY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Jon Murphy, the second-winningest boys high school basketball coach in Wisconsin history, is calling it a career.



Murphy resigned Friday from his post at Kimberly High School, where he spent the past three seasons.

He is better-known from his time at Seymour; Murphy coached the Thunder for 33 seasons, leading them to 12 state tournament appearances and three state championships.

Murphy finishes his career with 668 wins, second-most in state history; former Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue leads the way with 1,027 career victories.

Murphy was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

“I’ve truly enjoyed my time in Kimberly," Murphy said Friday in a press release. "I am proud to have been a part of the program. Kimberly has a supportive community and great kids. I am looking forward to pursuing new passions.”

Kimberly says it will begin a search for a new boys basketball coach immediately. The Papermakers went 17-9, 18-8 and 18-9 in their three seasons under Murphy.