Legendary prep basketball coach Jon Murphy calls it a career

KIMBERLY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Jon Murphy, the second-winningest boys high school basketball coach in Wisconsin history, is calling it a career.
- Murphy resigned Friday from his post at Kimberly High School, where he spent the past three seasons.
- He is better-known from his time at Seymour; Murphy coached the Thunder for 33 seasons, leading them to 12 state tournament appearances and three state championships.
- Murphy finishes his career with 668 wins, second-most in state history; former Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue leads the way with 1,027 career victories.
- Murphy was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
“I’ve truly enjoyed my time in Kimberly," Murphy said Friday in a press release. "I am proud to have been a part of the program. Kimberly has a supportive community and great kids. I am looking forward to pursuing new passions.”
Kimberly says it will begin a search for a new boys basketball coach immediately. The Papermakers went 17-9, 18-8 and 18-9 in their three seasons under Murphy.