LC's Ronsman hopes for state title repeat after return from injury

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (NBC 26) — Last September, the Luxemburg-Casco football team was rolling.

Off to a 4-1 start, the Spartans looked destined for another win. They held a 14-0 lead over conference rival Freedom, and star quarterback Max Ronsman had them in position to go up three scores.

That's when everything changed. On a running play up the middle, a Freedom player fell on Ronsman's leg, fracturing his fibula.

“I was just hoping to come back next game," Ronsman said. "I was like, hopefully it’s nothing severe. But I went in (to see a doctor) and it was broken.”

Ronsman also suffered serious tissue damage in his ankle. Needless to say, his junior-year football season was over.

“Then my (mind was) like, ‘Okay, we’re going have to concentrate on wrestling,'" he said. "'Getting back for the end of the season for wrestling.’”

Four months later, the reigning state champion has done just that.

“It’s been a long journey," Ronsman said. "I got back a couple weeks ago and I’m almost all the way there, full strength.

"I knew it was possible," he added. "I knew it would be a challenge. I knew I was going to have to work hard at (physical therapy) and it worked out.”

Ronsman went to physical therapy twice a week for an hour each time. When he wasn't rehabbing, he was at practice coaching up his teammates.

“(His return is) pretty interesting considering the severity of the injury," Spartans coach Chas Treml said. "I wasn’t worried about him working hard towards coming back. He’s pretty passionate about coming back and wrestling so… It’s just a matter of doing the right things and trusting everything in the process and here he’s coming back and ready to go.”

Ronsman has one match under his belt. He returned for a big dual meet against Coleman in late January, picking up right where he left off: with a win on a pin.

“I was definitely nervous going out into the match," Ronsman admitted. "After the first couple of seconds of the match, I was good. I knew I had it. It felt really good.”

“It’s one thing to do stuff in practice again with your partners," Treml said. "But it’s hard to always simulate that live match mentality and being in that match situation again and it looked like normal.”

Up next, Ronsman will compete with the Spartans in the WIAA Division 2 regional this weekend, beginning his quest for a second straight state title.

"(Winning again) would mean everything to me," Ronsman said. "Coming back from a broken leg, winning a state title would mean everything."

“I think it would be spectacular," Treml added. "I mean, quite the accomplishment. I don’t think many high school kids could say that."

If nothing else, he's learned a valuable lesson: patience.

"I needed to be patient," Ronsman said. "I couldn’t rush anything in my journey."

Last year, Ronsman won an individual state championship in the 138 lbs. weight class. This season, he's competing at 145 lbs.

The Spartans will compete in the Denmark regional this Saturday. Competition begins at 10:00 a.m.