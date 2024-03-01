Watch Now
Laconia girls continue title defense with sectional win over Saint Mary Catholic

Eight local girls basketball teams won sectional semifinals Thursday. Hortonville, Neenah, Notre Dame, Waupun, Xavier, Laconia, Winnebago Lutheran & Lena will all play for a trip to state on Saturday!
Posted at 10:53 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 23:53:56-05

Eight local high school girls basketball teams are still alive in the chase for a state title.

Hortonville, Neenah, Notre Dame, Waupun, Xavier, Laconia, Winnebago Lutheran and Lena all notched wins Thursday night and will play for a trip to the WIAA state tournament on Saturday.

Scores from across the area are listed below. To view the brackets - including Saturday's sectional final matchups, dates and times - click here.

Division 1

Hortonville 87, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Neenah 69, Hudson 39
Hartford 83, Kimberly 63

Hortonville and Neenah will play each other in a sectional final on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Appleton East High School.

Division 2

Notre Dame 93, Green Bay Southwest 17

Division 3

Waupun 46, Lake Mills 41
Xavier 57, Winneconne 41

Division 4

Laconia 71, Saint Mary Catholic 53
Sheboygan Lutheran 51, Valders 35
Winnebago Lutheran 63, Poynette 55

Division 5

Lena 48, Wabeno/Laona 43
Assumption 54, Lourdes 44

