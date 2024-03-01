Laconia girls continue title defense with sectional win over Saint Mary Catholic

Eight local high school girls basketball teams are still alive in the chase for a state title.

Hortonville, Neenah, Notre Dame, Waupun, Xavier, Laconia, Winnebago Lutheran and Lena all notched wins Thursday night and will play for a trip to the WIAA state tournament on Saturday.

Scores from across the area are listed below. To view the brackets - including Saturday's sectional final matchups, dates and times - click here.

Division 1

Hortonville 87, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Neenah 69, Hudson 39

Hartford 83, Kimberly 63

Hortonville and Neenah will play each other in a sectional final on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Appleton East High School.

Division 2

Notre Dame 93, Green Bay Southwest 17

Division 3

Waupun 46, Lake Mills 41

Xavier 57, Winneconne 41

Division 4

Laconia 71, Saint Mary Catholic 53

Sheboygan Lutheran 51, Valders 35

Winnebago Lutheran 63, Poynette 55

Division 5

Lena 48, Wabeno/Laona 43

Assumption 54, Lourdes 44