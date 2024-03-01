Laconia girls continue title defense with sectional win over Saint Mary Catholic

Eight local high school girls basketball teams are still alive in the chase for a state title.
Hortonville, Neenah, Notre Dame, Waupun, Xavier, Laconia, Winnebago Lutheran and Lena all notched wins Thursday night and will play for a trip to the WIAA state tournament on Saturday.
Scores from across the area are listed below. To view the brackets - including Saturday's sectional final matchups, dates and times - click here.
Division 1
Hortonville 87, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Neenah 69, Hudson 39
Hartford 83, Kimberly 63
Hortonville and Neenah will play each other in a sectional final on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Appleton East High School.
Division 2
Notre Dame 93, Green Bay Southwest 17
Division 3
Waupun 46, Lake Mills 41
Xavier 57, Winneconne 41
Division 4
Laconia 71, Saint Mary Catholic 53
Sheboygan Lutheran 51, Valders 35
Winnebago Lutheran 63, Poynette 55
Division 5
Lena 48, Wabeno/Laona 43
Assumption 54, Lourdes 44