Laconia advances to D4 title game, Mishicot falls in semis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Sophomore guard Tierny Madigan scored a game-high 19 points as Laconia took down Kewaskum 58-35 in a wire-to-wire win to advance to Saturday's WIAA Division 4 girls basketball state championship.

Madigan scored the game's first seven points as the Spartans ran out to an early lead. They will take on No. 1 seed La Crosse Aquinas in the state title game.

Laconia is making its second straight appearance in the state championship; the Spartans brought home a silver ball last year after falling to Mineral Point.

In the other D4 semifinal, Aquinas beat Mishicot 79-55.