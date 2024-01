KIMBERLY, Wis. (NBC 26) — In a battle of state-ranked opponents, No. 4 Kimberly rallied for a 70-59 victory over No. 6 Neenah Friday night.

The Papermakers trailed by seven early in the second half, but stormed back for the 11-point win.

Kimberly maintains its lead atop the Fox Valley Association; the Makers are tied with Neenah at 9-1 in league play. Neenah is now 1.5 games back at 7-2.

Kimberly and Hortonville face off on Tuesday.