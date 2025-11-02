Kimberly sweeps West De Pere for sectional title

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — Kimberly is heading to state after sweeping West De Pere in a Division 1 sectional final Friday night.

The Papermakers took the match 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 behind a balanced offensive effort led by setter Ava Van Hammond, who recorded eight assists.

Lauren Tisler paced West De Pere early with several key kills to keep the Phantoms within reach, but Kimberly’s front line proved too strong down the stretch.

Natalie Weyenberg led the Papermakers with five kills and a .625 hitting percentage, while Brianna Hagglund added several powerful finishes and an ace to close out the second set.

With the win, Kimberly clinches the sectional title and advances to the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament.

In other sectional finals, Division 2 No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco swept No. 1 Xavier 25-14, 25-21, 29-27, and in Division 3, No. 1 Manitowoc Lutheran outlasted No. 1 Saint Mary Catholic in five sets, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 18-16.

The 2025 State Girls Volleyball Tournament will run Thursday–Saturday, Nov. 6–8, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.