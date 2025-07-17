DE PERE (NBC 26) — With the high school football season fast approaching, the Kimberly Papermakers are back on the field, using their team camp to refocus and reload following a second-round playoff exit last fall.

Head Coach Chad Michalkiewicz said the team’s offseason started in the weight room but extended beyond physical preparation.

Kimberly football builds strength and chemistry at team camp ahead of 2025 season

“A program like Kimberly, you're always on the field striving for championships,” Michalkiewicz said. “Anytime you fall short, you're disappointed. But for us, we're a year-round strength and speed development program and a year-round leadership development program. This group really bought into that.”

The coaching staff spent the offseason evaluating their process to identify areas for growth. Michalkiewicz credited the strength staff for keeping the team physically competitive each season.

“Thanks to our strength staff, we're going to be, pound for pound, as strong as anyone in the state,” he said. “But then it comes down to discipline and attention to detail.”

The team’s camp at St. Norbert College in De Pere included practice sessions as well as opportunities for players to build off-field bonds during meals and dorm time.

“Spending about 36 hours together really allows the team to mature and grow,” Michalkiewicz said. “You build those relationships that you need when the playoffs come around.”

That chemistry is what excites senior Tyler Hinn the most about the season ahead.

“We’re a really close group of guys, probably one of the closest in my four years of high school,” Hinn said. “We play loose, have fun, and everyone can be themselves. I think that’s a great thing.”

Kimberly opens its season on the road against Hamilton.