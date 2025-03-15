Kimberly dominates Appleton East, advances to Division 1 State Championship

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the third time this season, Kimberly and Appleton East met on the court, but this time, a spot in the WIAA Division 1 state championship was on the line.

Despite winning by 39 in their previous matchup, the Papermakers knew anything could happen in the state tournament. They left no doubt Friday night, using dominant inside play and sharpshooting to defeat the Patriots 55-34 and punch their ticket to the championship game on Saturday night.

The Papermakers had a 13-point lead into halftime and controlled the second half, attacking the paint and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities. Kimberly scored 30 points in the paint, 16 second-chance points, and 21 points off turnovers to seal the 55-34 victory.

Kate McGinnis led all scorers with 17 points. Ava Van Vonderen added 14 for Kimberly. Haylie Dulas and Raegen Krueger each had 10.

For Appleton East, Ella Jazdzewski led the Patriots with 10 points. Torie Neubauer added 7 points and Ella Sweeney finished with 6 points.

Kimberly advances to the Division 1 state championship, where they will face Muskego on Saturday.