KIEL (NBC 26) — For most programs, a trip to the state tournament is a milestone.

For Kiel girls soccer, it has become the expectation.

The Raiders are headed to state for the fifth consecutive season after putting together another dominant campaign. Kiel enters the Division 3 state tournament with a 23-0-1 record, scoring 119 goals while allowing just eight all season.

"It's almost been an expectation for us now, making it back five years in a row," senior attacking midfielder Taavi Saeger said. "But this year is just special — senior year, one more time making it back there. I think it's really special this final time."

WATCH THE STORY HERE:

Kiel girls soccer returns to state for fifth straight season

The sustained success has become a defining characteristic of the program. For the senior class, a trip to state is all they've known, having qualified for the tournament every year of their high school careers.

Head Coach Mike Pritchard said the streak reflects the foundation built throughout the community and youth soccer system.

"It all starts with our Kiel Youth Soccer Club," Pritchard said. "It's a beautiful community of 3,000 people, and they're building a great product. When they come to our system, then I teach them our system. It's just magical how it's been working these past five years."

The Raiders' seniors were freshmen when Kiel captured the first girls soccer state championship in school history in 2023. Now, they're hoping to close their careers with another gold ball.

Senior captain Jasmine Bink said the opportunity means even more because of the relationships built over the years.

"Each year has been special because the teams change," Bink said. "But this year is especially special. Last year, last hurrah. This team — there's something special here."

Kiel's dominance has extended beyond simply winning games. The Raiders have routinely overwhelmed opponents with lopsided victories while remaining unbeaten throughout the season.

Saeger believes the team's chemistry is a major reason why.

"We just connect on the field so well, and we're like a family," she said. "Our physicality, we just don't give up. We keep fighting and always give our all."

Pritchard said this year's team has found a balance that separates it from previous state qualifiers.

"Our game defensively has just been incredible this year," he said. "It's been a complete change of pace. We pass, we build, we control. We don't just kick it away. The offense clicks, we have a great keeper, and everything is coming together all at once."

The Raiders enter state carrying extra motivation after receiving the No. 2 seed in the tournament bracket despite spending the season ranked No. 1.

"Let's just say I was unhappy with how they didn't respect our team and respect where we're at. We were ranked one the whole year, so we got pushed to the 2 seed because we're from Kiel. We're not from Milwaukee. We're not from Madison," Pritchard said.

Saeger said the Raiders aren't dwelling on the number next to their name.

"We're just going to play," Saeger said. "It's all good getting the 2 seed. I think we can prove that we can win it, and I'm ready."

For Bink, a second state championship would place her among a select group of players in program history.

"I'd be one of four people to be a two-time state champion from Kiel," she said. "Picturing that in my head, picturing holding up that gold ball again, it'd be awesome."

The Raiders will begin their quest for a state championship Friday when they face No. 3 seed New Berlin Eisenhower in a Division 3 state semifinal at 7 p.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.