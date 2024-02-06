Kiel boys survive home scare, beat Waupun to improve to 19-0

The Kiel boys basketball team is now just five wins away from a perfect regular season.

The Raiders won a tough one Monday night, 69-67 over Waupun. The Warriors led by four with less than four minutes remaining, but Kiel rallied back for the two-point victory and improved to 19-0 on the season.

The Raiders are currently the No. 2 ranked team in WIAA Division 3.

Kaukauna also notched a home win on Monday, 71-45 over Fond du Lac. The Galloping Ghosts led by five at the half, but dominated the second stanza to win and improve to 9-5 in FVA play, 2.5 games back of first place Oshkosh North.