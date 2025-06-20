Kewaunee falls just short in State Final, honors late teammate with unforgettable run

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Kewaunee’s baseball team came up just short of their first-ever state baseball championship Thursday, falling to top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph in the WIAA Division 3 title game at Fox Cities Stadium.

But Kewaunee's run to the title game was powered by something far greater than the wins and losses. It was honoring the memory of their late teammate, Owen Vaughn.

“It’s amazing,” senior catcher Ethan Paplham said. “What we went through at the beginning of the season, losing a teammate, and now playing in a state championship game. The season was amazing, and we did it for Owen.”

Kewaunee struck first in the top of the fourth inning. Diesel Bosdeck came home on a wild pitch, and the Storm briefly held a 1-0 lead. After the Lancers tied it with an RBI single from Mason Ballard, Kewaunee reclaimed the lead in the fifth when Toby Kunkel tagged and scored on a sacrifice fly by Connor Kilgore.

But Kenosha St. Joseph answered again. The Lancers tied the game on an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth, then took the lead in the sixth on an RBI single to right by Tim Falk.

Kewaunee couldn’t find the big hit they needed late, but came away proud of how far they made it.

“If you would have told us we had a one-run game in the top of the seventh of the state final, we would’ve taken that,” said junior pitcher and outfielder Brett Paulsen.

“We were playing for Owen. He was with us the whole time," Paulsen added.

The Storm finished the season 18-6, going undefeated in conference play, winning the Packerland title, and capturing their first-ever sectional championship — all while playing in memory of Vaughn, a three-sport athlete who died in February after a battle with mental health.

“There’s just been so much that’s happened since February,” said head coach Dan Spranger. “We lost one of our teammates. Then we fought through the season and just tried to improve every day. I’m so proud of what they accomplished.”

Spranger also credited the Kewaunee community for being a constant source of strength.

“That community believed in this team from the beginning,” he said. “They showed up on Tuesday. They showed up today. People are taking off work. It’s just awesome. I’m so happy for the community. They’ve been so supportive.”

While the championship slipped away, the Storm say their season, and Owen’s memory, will never be forgotten.

“It was doing it for ourselves too,” Paulsen said, “but especially, it was doing it for Owen.”