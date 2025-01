Posted

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — High school girls basketball scores from around the area on Thursday night: Kewaunee 77, Sheboygan Lutheran 38 Lourdes Academy 55, North Fond du Lac 38 Muskego 80, Waukesha North/South 25 Auburndale 35, Bonduel 27 Kohler 59, Kewaskum 20 Kaukauna 64, Appleton West 18

