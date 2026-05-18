KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — Kewaunee baseball entered this season with high expectations after last year’s run to the WIAA state championship game — and the Storm has embraced them.

Kewaunee clinched its fourth straight Packerland Conference title with an undefeated conference record and has spent much of the season piling up dominant performances behind senior pitcher Brett Paulsen and a veteran group that has played together for years.

“Last year was such an unexpected run,” Head Coach Daniel Spranger said. “Everything was brand new. This year, we kind of know what this process is. We believe we can play with anybody.”

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Kewaunee baseball fueled by dominant pitching and confidence from last season

Paulsen has been at the center of Kewaunee’s success.

The senior threw a perfect game earlier this season, followed by back-to-back no-hitters. He later combined with teammate Jackson Walecka for another no-hitter against Southern Door.

Spranger called Paulsen’s perfect game against Escanaba “the best I’ve ever seen him pitch.”

“He was putting the ball wherever he wanted,” Spranger said. “It was mastery. I hadn’t seen a high school pitcher pitch the way he had.”

Paulsen credits the team around him as much as his own performances.

“You gotta attack the hitter,” Paulsen said. “You gotta make them hit the ball. You got eight guys behind you to make plays, so I think it’s just attacking.”

Senior outfielder Micah Vanness said watching Paulsen during that stretch almost felt like being a spectator.

“It’s almost like you just sit back, relax, and watch the show like you’re just sitting in the crowd,” Vanness said. “But you still got to be prepared.”

Vanness made a diving catch in right field during one of Paulsen’s no-hit bids to preserve the streak.

The Storm returned much of the roster that reached state last year, and players said that experience has changed the mentality around the program.

“We’ve been there now, so it’s a little different this year,” Paulsen said. “We’re not the underdogs, but we know we’re capable. There’s not a lot of second-guessing. It’s, ‘Hey, we can do this.’”

Vanness said last season’s postseason run gave the team confidence heading into this spring.

“Going back to state, it definitely motivates us a lot more,” Vanness said. “Going undefeated right now is a big step. We’re just trying to keep it that way and make it back there.”

The senior class — a group Spranger said has been playing together since youth baseball — has helped elevate the program into one of the area’s most consistent teams.

“This is our fourth straight conference championship, so it’s because of them that that has happened,” Spranger said. “They really elevated our program to where we have success every year.”

Spranger said the group’s chemistry stands out as much as its talent.

“They’re a group that really loves being around each other,” Spranger said. “They push each other to be successful.”

Vanness believes the Storm’s depth is what makes the team difficult to beat.

“Our whole lineup can bat,” Vanness said. “There’s not a weak spot in our lineup.”

Kewaunee’s success has stretched beyond baseball. The school won undefeated conference championships in football, basketball and baseball during the same school year, something players say reflects the culture throughout the athletic program.

“It’s all one big unit,” Paulsen said. “The community, the coaches, the players, the parents — everyone’s together.”

That support became especially visible during last year’s state tournament run, when the community packed the stands dressed in purple and gold.

“When we went to state and you saw our whole side packed full, it meant a lot to us,” Vanness said.

Now, Kewaunee is trying to get back.

Spranger acknowledged the road through sectionals will be difficult but said the Storm have the experience and confidence to make another deep postseason run.

“We have another step to take this year,” Spranger said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to get there.”