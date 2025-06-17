Kewaunee baseball advances to first-ever state title game

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Kewaunee is heading to the Division 3 state baseball championship for the first time in program history after defeating Fennimore 5-3 in Wednesday’s semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium.

Watch the highlights here:

Kewaunee tops Fennimore to reach first-ever state title game

The third-seeded Storm broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Brady Pribek drove in two runs with a single to right field, scoring Ethan Paplham and Brett Paulsen.

Fennimore answered in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly by Gianni Filardo, but Kewaunee pulled away in the fifth. Connor Kilgore’s hit to right, followed by a defensive error, allowed three more Storm runners — Micah Vanness, Paplham, and Kilgore — to cross the plate.

Despite a late push from the No. 2 seed Golden Eagles, the Storm held on for the historic win.

Kewaunee will face either Kenosha St. Joseph or Barron in the Division 3 title game on Thursday at noon.