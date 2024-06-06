Kaukauna zeroes in on another state title after quarterfinal win

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Kaukauna softball team is now two victories shy of a historic fourth consecutive WIAA state championship.
The Galloping Ghosts took down Hamilton, 9-0, in Thursday's state quarterfinal at Goodman Diamond in Madison to advance to Friday's state semifinal round.
- Senior Taryn Christopher led the way for the Galloping Ghosts, going 4-4 with four RBI and three runs scored.
- Junior pitcher Karly Meredith struck out 13 batters and allowed only 2 hits in the shutout win.
- It was Kaukauna's 108th consecutive victory, four shy of the national record of 112; the winning streak dates back to May of 2021.
- The top-seeded Galloping Ghosts will now take on No. 4 seed Milton in the state semifinals; that game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.
- The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.