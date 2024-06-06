Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Kaukauna zeroes in on another state title after quarterfinal win

The Galloping Ghosts, winners of 108 consecutive games, are now two victories away from a historic fourth consecutive WIAA state championship.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 06, 2024

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Kaukauna softball team is now two victories shy of a historic fourth consecutive WIAA state championship.

The Galloping Ghosts took down Hamilton, 9-0, in Thursday's state quarterfinal at Goodman Diamond in Madison to advance to Friday's state semifinal round.

  • Senior Taryn Christopher led the way for the Galloping Ghosts, going 4-4 with four RBI and three runs scored.
  • Junior pitcher Karly Meredith struck out 13 batters and allowed only 2 hits in the shutout win.
  • It was Kaukauna's 108th consecutive victory, four shy of the national record of 112; the winning streak dates back to May of 2021.
  • The top-seeded Galloping Ghosts will now take on No. 4 seed Milton in the state semifinals; that game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.
  • The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller