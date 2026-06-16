Kaukauna rallies past River Falls, advances to state semifinals

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Kaukauna is headed to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals for the first time in more than 70 years.

The third-seeded Ghosts rallied from an early deficit and scored four unanswered runs to defeat sixth-seeded River Falls 4-1 in a state quarterfinal on Monday.

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Kaukauna Advances to State Semifinals With 4-1 Win

River Falls struck first with a run in the top of the third inning, but Kaukauna finally broke through in the fifth. Bron Schaefer sparked the rally, sending a ball down the right-field line and racing all the way to third after a River Falls fielding error.

Brayden Jenkins later delivered an RBI double to put Kaukauna in front for good.

Kaukauna added two insurance runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by an RBI ground-rule double from Blake Vandeloo, extending the lead to 4-1.

Senior pitcher Carson Gates earned the win on the mound as Kaukauna secured its first state tournament victory since 1954.

"It means so much to me," Gates said. "It's my last game pitching. I love this team and the whole journey we've come along, and this means so much to us."

Gates said the team's confidence never wavered despite trailing midway through the game.

"I knew we were going to come alive. I knew we were going to win this game. I didn't have a doubt in my mind," he said.

Kaukauna Head Coach Mike Jenkins credited his team for staying patient at the plate until the breakthrough inning arrived.

"We preach, find a way to touch first, however that means, and we did that there in the fifth and clutched up and scored a couple of runs," Jenkins said.

The victory continues a historic postseason run for the Ghosts, who are making their first state appearance in more than seven decades. Jenkins said the opportunity to add another chapter to the program's history is special.

"It's fun to rewrite some Kaukauna history," Jenkins said. "We've had a lot of success in a lot of sports in Kaukauna, and it's nice to put baseball on that map now."

Kaukauna will face seventh-seeded Nicolet in a Division 1 state semifinal on Wednesday. Nicolet advanced after upsetting second-seeded Milton.

The Division 1 semifinals begin with the first game of the doubleheader at 2:30 p.m., with Kaukauna and Nicolet scheduled for the second semifinal.