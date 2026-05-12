Karlie Schock’s rise from Bay Port to the national tennis spotlight

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — One of the top high school tennis players in the country got her start at Bay Port High School.

Bay Port junior Karlie Schock is ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin and among the top 25 junior players nationally, but over the last two years, her tennis journey has taken her far beyond northeast Wisconsin.

“Mostly North America, Mexico, United States, Canada,” Schock said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have a great balance between school and tournaments and letting me do online school for a little bit.”

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Karlie Schock’s Rise: From Bay Port to National Tennis Star

Before competing internationally, Schock made her mark in the Fox River Classic Conference, becoming the first Bay Port player to win a WIAA Division 1 state singles title and doing so as a freshman without dropping a set.

“To overcome the nerves and battle one match at a time, one point at a time, and win — that was exceptional,” said her mother, Katie Schock. “To win for her school, Bay Port, that was phenomenal.”

Since then, Schock’s game has continued to grow through hours of daily training and competition on the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour.

“I think that’s helped a lot,” Schock said. “I’ve seen different types of players, how they play and why they play, so it is really a unique experience.”

High-level competition runs in the family.

Katie Schock won a national championship at Stanford and spent five years on the professional tennis tour. Karlie’s father won a national championship in hockey at Michigan, while her brother currently plays for the Wolverines after helping the program reach the Frozen Four.

“When she chose tennis, of course I was ecstatic,” Katie Schock said. “But she was also an extremely good hockey player and played with the boys. Either way, it wouldn’t have mattered to me. I just wanted her to be happy and choose something she loves to do.”

Schock has already committed to continue her tennis career at Michigan.

“Michigan was great,” Schock said. “It’s a perfect balance. I really like the coaches and the team. There’s a good atmosphere, and I’m really excited to represent Michigan.”

Before college, however, Schock said there could still be one more chapter at Bay Port.

The junior is considering returning to high school tennis for her senior season to defend her state title.

“I really enjoyed the team aspect,” Schock said. “It was a really hard decision sophomore year and junior year not to play. I definitely missed out on those moments with the team and just everything going on with high school tennis and your pride in playing for your school.”

If Schock does return next season, it would give Wisconsin tennis fans a rare chance to watch one of the nation’s top players compete where her journey first began.