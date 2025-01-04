James Flanigan celebrates college commitment to Notre Dame

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — From Notre Dame Academy to the University of Notre Dame, James Flanigan celebrated his commitment to playing college football for the Fighting Irish.

At the celebration, Flanigan was surprised with a jersey for the Navy All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, Texas. Flanigan is scheduled to participate in the game on Jan. 11.

The two-way player, who also competes in hockey and track and field, will be a tight end for the Irish. He's following in his father's footsteps, as his father was a defensive lineman at Notre Dame.

"It goes beyond words how grateful I am to my dad and my parents for instilling leadership in me and my siblings throughout the years," Flanigan said. "I'm just so lucky to have these amazing people around me to influence me and help me along my journey. I'm just so thankful for this school. It's given me everything."

Flanigan is not playing hockey this year for the Tritons, but he plans to participate in track and field and hopes to win another state title in the shot put.