High School Hoops: Freedom stays unbeaten with win over Oconto Falls

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — The Irish remain undefeated after picking up a 76-26 win over Oconto Falls. Donovan Davis led Freedom with 27 points. Drew Kortz added 20 points for the Irish and Kaden Vandenberg finished with 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Neenah 66, Kaukauna 56

Fond du Lac 76, Hortonville 46

Green Bay Preble 71, Pulaski 70

Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 25

Wrightstown 80, Clintonville 62

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Denmark 63

Laona/Wabeno 74, Gibraltar 45

Little Chute 75, Luxemburg-Casco 34

Ashwaubenon 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 62

Waupaca 64, Marinette 58

Plymouth 81, Xavier 78

De Pere 70, Sheboygan North 56

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 77, Weyauwega-Fremont 46

Mayville 76, Winneconne 70

Berlin 85, North Fond du Lac 61

Lena 46, Goodman/Pembine 43

Howards Grove 80, Reedsville 48

Sheboygan Lutheran 71, Kewaskum 58

Merrill 54, Shawano 53

Oostburg 59, Kohler 43

Oshkosh North 67, Appleton East 61

Kimberly 84, Appleton West 61

Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Kewaunee 74

Appleton North 55, Oshkosh West 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Shawano 53, Seymour 38

Green Bay Preble 45, Pulaski 44

De Pere 70, Sheboygan North 48

Ashwaubenon 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 44

Two Rivers 67, Green Bay East 56

Luxemburg-Casco 67, Little Chute 24

Denmark 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 48

Algoma 68, Southern Door 35

Crivitz 64, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy 22

Coleman 33, Suring 31

Niagara 66, Wausaukee 17

Oostburg 76, Kohler 42

Bay Port 87, Green Bay Southwest 25

Sheboygan Falls 43, Chilton 35

Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 23

Menasha 45, New London 41

North Fond du Lac 55, Campbellsport 24

Freedom 59, Oconto Falls 43

Kewaunee 79, Peshtigo 36

Xavier 72, West De Pere 71

Oshkosh West 55, Appleton North 44

Kimberly 65, Appleton West 17

Appleton East 78, Oshkosh North 40

Hortonville 90, Fond du Lac 37