High School Hoops: Freedom stays unbeaten with win over Oconto Falls

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — The Irish remain undefeated after picking up a 76-26 win over Oconto Falls. Donovan Davis led Freedom with 27 points. Drew Kortz added 20 points for the Irish and Kaden Vandenberg finished with 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Neenah 66, Kaukauna 56
Fond du Lac 76, Hortonville 46
Green Bay Preble 71, Pulaski 70
Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 25
Wrightstown 80, Clintonville 62
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Denmark 63
Laona/Wabeno 74, Gibraltar 45
Little Chute 75, Luxemburg-Casco 34
Ashwaubenon 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 62
Waupaca 64, Marinette 58
Plymouth 81, Xavier 78
De Pere 70, Sheboygan North 56
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 77, Weyauwega-Fremont 46
Mayville 76, Winneconne 70
Berlin 85, North Fond du Lac 61
Lena 46, Goodman/Pembine 43
Howards Grove 80, Reedsville 48
Sheboygan Lutheran 71, Kewaskum 58
Merrill 54, Shawano 53
Oostburg 59, Kohler 43
Oshkosh North 67, Appleton East 61
Kimberly 84, Appleton West 61
Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Kewaunee 74
Appleton North 55, Oshkosh West 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Shawano 53, Seymour 38
Green Bay Preble 45, Pulaski 44
De Pere 70, Sheboygan North 48
Ashwaubenon 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 44
Two Rivers 67, Green Bay East 56
Luxemburg-Casco 67, Little Chute 24
Denmark 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 48
Algoma 68, Southern Door 35
Crivitz 64, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy 22
Coleman 33, Suring 31
Niagara 66, Wausaukee 17
Oostburg 76, Kohler 42
Bay Port 87, Green Bay Southwest 25
Sheboygan Falls 43, Chilton 35
Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 23
Menasha 45, New London 41
North Fond du Lac 55, Campbellsport 24
Freedom 59, Oconto Falls 43
Kewaunee 79, Peshtigo 36
Xavier 72, West De Pere 71
Oshkosh West 55, Appleton North 44
Kimberly 65, Appleton West 17
Appleton East 78, Oshkosh North 40
Hortonville 90, Fond du Lac 37