High school football teams compete in Packers’ 11-On Tournament at Titletown

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Nearly 300 high school football players from across Wisconsin traveled to Titletown for a day of competition hosted by the Green Bay Packers.

From 7-on-7 matchups to lineman challenges, the NFL-sponsored event focused on building teamwork and developing skills.

“Everybody is watching the guys do the bench press. Everyone's watching them run the 40, watching the games, getting involved, getting competitive,” said Jake Krueger, Packers Football Outreach Coordinator. “So just a really cool way to get excited about football again.”

Each NFL team hosts an 11-On tournament as part the NFL’s Nike 11-On Initiative. For the Packers' event, eight schools were invited: Eau Claire North, Hortonville, Menomonie, Sun Prairie East, Two Rivers, Union Grove, West De Pere and Winneconne.

In addition to the 7-on-7 matchups, Hortonville head coach Nick Reichert was excited about the opportunity for his team to compete in the lineman challenges.

“I think it's huge because normally at events like this, the big guys get left out,” Reichert said. “It's awesome to get the whole team involved and all the excitement you can get from doing something like this. I'm glad that we were invited to come and be a part of it.”

West De Pere quarterback Patrick Greisen said the event gave him an early chance to build chemistry and connect with his wide receivers before the season kicks off.

“This is this is not really a relaxed tournament for us,” said Greisen, a South Dakota commit. “We're trying to win this and whatever we do, we try to win and do it the best we can.”

West De Pere Head Coach Chris Greisen echoed that intensity.

“It's always competitive, you know, and it should be,” he said. “It is fun, but it's a teaching opportunity for all the teams and the kids and the players to learn what to do, what not to do. You know, it's a good time to make the mistakes here so you don't make it in the season. And, obviously, make sure that everyone stays healthy too.”

The Phantoms' experience in weekly 7-on-7 scrimmages appeared to pay off as they defeated Winneconne 42–32 in the championship game.