Hall of fame football coach Jonas out at Preble before even coaching a game

Both Mark Jonas and the Green Bay Area Public School District say the hall of fame coach, who was hired in February, is no longer with the Hornets program.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 20, 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — WFCA Hall of Fame coach Mark Jonas is no longer the head football coach at Green Bay Preble, according to both the Green Bay Area Public School District and Jonas.

The district sent an email to parents Thursday that Jonas will "not continue his role at Preble's head football coach."

"The Green Bay Area Public School District expresses its gratitude for Mark’s commitment and service to Preble High School," the district's email said.

"Brad Boockmeier will be serving as Interim Head Coach for the 2024-2025 season," the district's email continued. "Coach Boockmeier will be working diligently to fill the remaining current open positions within our football program in preparation for the upcoming season."

Boockmeier is a Preble alumnus and played college football at St. Norbert.

This story will be updated with more information.

