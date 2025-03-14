Girls State Basketball: Xavier & St. Mary Catholic headed to state title, Laconia sees terrific run end

GREEN BAY — Two girls basketball teams from the Fox Valley are one win away from bring home a gold ball.

Division 3:

(4) Xavier 45, (1) Elk Mound 35

Xavier overcame a sluggish first half to defeat Elk Mound 45-35, securing a spot in the WIAA state championship game for the second consecutive year.

The Hawks struggled early, shooting just 13% from the field in the first half and trailing by eight points at halftime. Elk Mound’s Hailey Meyer contributed to the Mounders' early dominance, while Xavier managed only three field goals on 22 attempts before the break.

Momentum shifted in the second half as the Hawks found their rhythm. Xavier went on a 16-4 run, highlighted by a three-pointer from Faith Hafner that tied the game at 21-all. Hafner continued to attack, driving to the hoop to give the Hawks a six-point advantage with six minutes remaining.

Elk Mound responded with a late push, cutting the deficit to just one point. However, Ali Tylinski buried a crucial three-pointer with two minutes left, extending Xavier’s lead back to six. The Hawks sealed the win from there, despite their early shooting woes, and will play for a state title on Saturday.

(2) Oostburg 66, (3) Laconia 57

Oostburg punched its ticket to the state championship after surviving a second-half rally from Laconia, winning 66-57.

Laconia started strong as Payton Morgan connected on a three-pointer from the corner, but Oostburg quickly answered with Jordan Lentz knocking down a shot from the opposite side to tie the game at 6-6. The Dutchmen then took control behind freshman Kinsley Ketterhagen, who fueled the offense with a strong finish inside and a three-pointer. Oostburg built a 16-point lead in the first half.

Laconia mounted a comeback after halftime. Finley Morgan converted a three-point play, and Tierney Madigan gave the Spartans their first lead with a clutch basket. Madigan finished with 17 points.

With 2:30 left, Macy Bruggink scored an easy layup, putting Oostburg ahead 58-57. Laconia struggled to convert late opportunities, and Oostburg capitalized to close out the victory. The Dutchmen will face Xavier in Saturday’s state championship game.

Division 4:

(2) Saint Mary Catholic 58, Durand-Arkansaw 45

Saint Mary Catholic overcame an early deficit to defeat Durand-Arkansaw 58-45, securing a spot in the state title game against Cuba City.

The Zephyrs got on the board with an early basket from Emily Vogel, but Sawyer Sabelko responded from beyond the arc, giving Saint Croix Central a 6-2 lead. Lauren Ripley helped Saint Mary Catholic keep pace, converting a basket and drawing a foul to cut the deficit to two.

The Panthers extended their lead with key plays from Addison Auth, but the Zephyrs took control in the second half and held on for the win. Saint Mary Catholic will compete for the state championship on Saturday.