FVL takes care of business against Freedom to stay atop NEC

Sam Ferge and Adam Loberger, the Foxes two senior standouts, combined for 56 of the team's 75 points in Thursday night's victory.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Jan 04, 2024
APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Fox Valley Lutheran maintained its North Eastern Conference lead Thursday night, taking down third-place Freedom 75-56.

FVL's senior stars Adam Loberger and Sam Ferge combined for 56 points in the win. Freshman phenom Donovan Davis led Freedom with 19 points.

With the win, FVL improves to 7-0 in NEC play. Freedom falls to 5-2. Clintonville is in second place in the conference at 6-1.

The Foxes are 9-0 overall with a tough test against crosstown rival Xavier waiting on Saturday.

