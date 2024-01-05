FVL takes care of business against Freedom to stay atop NEC

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Fox Valley Lutheran maintained its North Eastern Conference lead Thursday night, taking down third-place Freedom 75-56.

FVL's senior stars Adam Loberger and Sam Ferge combined for 56 points in the win. Freshman phenom Donovan Davis led Freedom with 19 points.

With the win, FVL improves to 7-0 in NEC play. Freedom falls to 5-2. Clintonville is in second place in the conference at 6-1.

The Foxes are 9-0 overall with a tough test against crosstown rival Xavier waiting on Saturday.