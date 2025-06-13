From tragedy to triumph: Kewaunee honors late teammate in historic run to state tournament

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — Kewaunee High School’s baseball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in school history. But this journey is about more than just baseball.

The team is rallying together after losing a teammate, Owen Vaughn, at the start of the season. Vaughn was a three-sport athlete who played football, wrestling and baseball.

On Feb. 3, he lost his battle with mental health.

“I think it brought the whole community a lot closer together,” said Chris Vaughn, Owen’s father. “It not only affected our family, these guys lost a teammate, and a friend, and I know that it meant a lot to them, to make sure they made them proud.”

Following Owen’s death, the team said the baseball season took on a new meaning.

“We banded together and said we’re going to use this as motivation and Owen’s looking down on us,” said head coach Daniel Spranger. “It’s been tough but they’ve really rallied around each other and said they’re gonna do this for him.”

The Storm finished the regular season undefeated in conference play, winning the Packerland title. Then, they captured their first-ever sectional title, winning two one-run games.

“We’ve been playing this year for him,” senior catcher Ethan Paplham said. “For the time ever in Kewaunee history, for baseball, it’s insane to go to state.”

Throughout the season, the team has honored Owen’s memory in meaningful ways, like keeping his cleats in the dugout.

“We got the cleats in the dugout every game, and it’s really nice to be able to look at them before and after every game. Keep him with us,” junior pitcher Brett Paulsen said.

Spranger said the team includes Owen in every celebration.

“Every time we've won a plaque, we take a picture with his shoes and the plaque,” he said. “I think we’re closer because of that, and we’re learning some life lessons from it.”

Those lessons extend far beyond the diamond.

“Be kind, you know, be nice and take care of your friends, watch out for your friends,” his father said. “There's a lot of people that have struggles that you don't know about.”

Vaughn said he had a feeling this season would be meaningful — and as the team advances, he believes Owen continues to guide them.

“I know he's looking down and he would be so proud of these guys right now,” Chris said. “And it’s hard to think that he’s not up there helping these guys right now and getting them there.”

When asked what Owen might say to the team ahead of the state tournament, his father didn’t hesitate.

“Go get them. You gotta get them," he said. "You can do this. I have all the faith in the world in you guys."

Owen's father has not missed a game this season, and he plans to be in attendance at the state tournament, wearing Owen's jersey.

Kewaunee will play in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals at Fox Cities Stadium against Fennimore on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.