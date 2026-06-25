From injury to 2% chance: Kaukauna pitcher closes state title game

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Four weeks ago, Paxton Schuch believed his high school baseball career had already ended.

Instead, the Kaukauna senior found himself back on the mound in the state championship game — closing out the final outs of a title run that delivered the program’s first baseball state championship in 73 years.

“Every night I've went to bed looking back on the pictures from that night… honestly I haven't wrapped my head fully around it because it's still surreal to think about. We won state,” Schuch said.

For Schuch, the ending still feels hard to process. What makes it even more unusual is how close he came to never being on the field at all during the postseason.

A career shaped by injuries

Schuch’s path through high school baseball was defined as much by recovery rooms as it was by ballfields.

According to Schuch and his family, his injuries began before he ever played a varsity game. In September 2022, he suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which sidelined him from freshman football and basketball and delayed his baseball return until the following spring.

In May 2023, he tore his ACL, missing most of his freshman baseball season and additional time in other sports. He would eventually return in April 2024 and work his way back into competitive play.

By his junior year, he had again reached a high level, earning a scholarship commitment to State College of Florida and returning to a prominent role on the mound.

But in September 2024, another setback followed. While playing fall baseball in the outfield, Schuch “tweaked” his knee. An MRI later revealed he had re-torn his ACL, likely gradually over time, according to family accounts.

Rather than immediately opting for surgery, Schuch and his medical team chose a different path — rehabilitation and strengthening to allow him to continue playing through his junior season, a key recruiting year.

“It was a very hard choice because I knew I would work hard, but I didn't know if I trusted my knee fully,” Schuch said.

Still, he pushed forward, focusing on strength training and rehab while continuing to compete. He described the period as one that changed how he approached the game and his body.

“There were points where I wanted to just quit baseball and I didn't really think sports were for me because I couldn't keep my body in shape,” he said. “But that kind of changed who I am today. All these injuries kind of formed me to the person I am today.”

Senior season hope — and another setback

By his senior year, Schuch said things were finally coming together. He was pitching regularly and had also earned time as a designated hitter in the lineup, an expanded role that reflected his progress.

Then came senior night.

During a game against Hortonville, Schuch felt something wrong in his knee while hitting in the fourth inning.

“I went in the dugout and I just started crying right away because I knew like, OK, something's not right,” he said.

An MRI the next morning confirmed a torn meniscus.

“I was thinking about not even going to graduation because I was not mentally OK for it,” Schuch said.

Surgery followed that week. About 30% of the meniscus was removed, and the initial expectation was a 4–6 week recovery — effectively ending his high school season.

Schuch told coaches and teammates he was done for the year.

The 2% chance

Kaukauna kept winning.

As the postseason advanced, Schuch remained in recovery, unsure whether he would even return before summer baseball or college.

Then came a surprise shift.

During state week, his medical team revisited his status. What had initially been viewed as a season-ending injury shifted into a slim possibility.

“There's a chance, there's potential that you could get back,” his physical therapist said, while emphasizing the uncertainty and daily evaluation required.

Later in the week, Schuch said he was told there was roughly a 2% chance he could return if the team advanced deep enough.

“That just gave me the little light that just flicked in my head and I'm like, if I have any chance for this I'm gonna give it my all so I can get back out on that field one last time,” he said.

From there, Schuch committed fully to rehab, working through daily sessions while keeping expectations low publicly and even privately.

Return in the state tournament

When Kaukauna reached the state tournament, Schuch rejoined the team in a limited capacity, still uncertain if he would ever take the mound.

His physical therapist described the approach as careful and incremental.

“We don’t like to make assumptions,” she said. “We look at it day by day, and that’s exactly what we did with Paxton.”

Behind the scenes, Schuch went through bullpen sessions, flat grounds, and evaluations with his medical staff.

Even then, he said the final decision came late.

“I lowkey found out the morning of,” he said. “I told Mike I was 100% good to go. I want to pitch in this game.”

A surprise appearance — and a title

In the fourth inning of the state championship game, Schuch emerged from the bullpen to a standing ovation that many in the crowd — and even some teammates — did not expect.

“I think probably 75% to 90% of that fan base didn't even realize that I would even have a chance to pitch,” he said.

From there, the moment escalated quickly.

Schuch entered a high-pressure situation and said the early innings were as much emotional as physical, with adrenaline carrying him through.

By the top of the seventh inning, with a state title on the line, he was still on the mound.

“I’m not going to say no to that,” he said.

He finished the game by recording the final outs, securing Kaukauna’s championship.

Aftermath and reflection

The celebration that followed has taken time for Schuch to fully absorb.

“I've went to bed looking back on the pictures from that night,” he said. “I still haven't wrapped my head fully around it because it's still surreal to think about we won state.”

At his graduation party and in the weeks after the championship, Schuch said he has continued to hear from teammates, coaches and community members.

But beyond the trophy and title, he said the experience has reshaped how he views his career and his health.

“I would be nowhere near the person I am today if it weren't for any of the injuries,” he said. “The ACL taught me so much, the numerous surgeries, it just taught me so much. It built so many relationships that I wouldn't have had.”

His physical therapist echoed that sentiment, noting the combination of physical work and mental resilience required throughout his recovery.

“It’s really exciting when you can see athletes meet that level of success,” she said. “I’m really happy for Paxton and all the hard work he’s put into his season and his recovery.”

For Schuch, the takeaway is simpler.

“Every time I step on a field now I’m just like I’m so blessed to be out there,” he said. “I’d rather be out there and maybe not have the outcome I want than not be there at all.”

In Kaukauna, the championship will be remembered for breaking a 73-year drought. For Schuch, it will also be remembered as the moment an unlikely return turned into a final inning he thought he might never get.