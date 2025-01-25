Friday night hoops: De Pere boys sneak past Notre Dame, Marinette girls take top spot in the NEC

You can catch the NBC 26 coverage of Friday Night Hoops action at the top of the article.

Boys basketball:

De Pere 66, Notre Dame 57

Redbirds now have a two game lead in the FRCC.

Roncalli 65, Brillion 45

The Jets take a commanding 3 game lead in the Eastern Wisconsin conference.

Girls basketball:

Kimberly 75, Neenah 38

Kimberly remains atop the FVA. They have a huge matchup with second-place Hortonville on Tuesday night, who is only one game back.

Marinette 56, Freedom 48

Both teams came into the night tied at the of the NEC. The Marines take down Freedom for the top spot. Marinette is seeking back-to-back conference crowns after winning it last year, the first conference title they had in school history.