FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: West De Pere, Oshkosh North remain undefeated through Week 7

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ – WEEK 7 RECAP

Week 7 of the high school football season brought lightning delays, defensive battles, and statement wins. From Neenah’s shutout in the FVA to Bay Port’s dominant homecoming in the FRCC North, here’s how Friday night unfolded around the region.

Fox Valley Association

Neenah 7, Kimberly 0

In a defensive battle between FVA powerhouses, Neenah’s Ashton Van Beek provided the game’s only touchdown with a sideline run in the second quarter. The Rockets’ defense came up big with multiple takeaways, including a late fumble recovery that sealed the shutout win after a lightning delay.

Appleton North 20, Kaukauna 18

Appleton North held off Kaukauna in a lightning-delayed defensive duel. Brayden Jenkins connected with Tyler Schwalbach for a highlight catch early, but a strong North defense and timely plays secured the narrow victory.

Fox River Classic Conference North (FRCC)

Bay Port 56, De Pere 7

Bay Port exploded offensively on homecoming night after an early score by De Pere. Quarterback Matt Stevens led the Pirates’ surge as Bay Port rolled to a dominant FRCC North win.

West De Pere 35, Ashwaubenon 9

West De Pere stayed unbeaten with a balanced offensive effort against Ashwaubenon. Patrick Greisen and Ryan Lutz sparked the Phantoms’ early scoring, and despite a weather delay, they maintained control to improve to 7–0.

Fox River Classic Conference South (FRCC)

Oshkosh North 50, Green Bay West 0

Oshkosh North continued its perfect season with a commanding win on the road. Jamare Scott rushed for a 72-yard touchdown—his 14th of the year—as the Spartans dominated from start to finish.

North Eastern Conference

Freedom 16, Wrightstown 6

Freedom’s defense set the tone early and never let up against Wrightstown. The Tigers broke through for a second-half score, but the Irish held firm through a lightning delay to close out the NEC matchup.

Next week’s Showdown Game of the Week:

Bay Port vs. West De Pere, airing Friday night on TV32.

Additional Week 7 Scores

Appleton West 55, Pulaski 20

New Holstein 17, Brillion 14

Manitowoc Lincoln 14, Menasha 46

Seymour 49, Denmark 6

Hortonville 13, Fond du Lac 35

New London 0, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Sheboygan North 7, Green Bay East 14

Green Bay Preble 53, Green Bay Southwest 10

Chilton 28, Kiel 42

Sheboygan South 0, Notre Dame 56

Shiocton 27, Oconto Falls 28

Appleton East 14, Oshkosh West 21

St. Mary Catholic 24, Roncalli 27

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Two Rivers 7

Shawano 7, Xavier 28

