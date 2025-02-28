Freedom’s Peter Tomazevic focuses on gratitude in pursuit of state title

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — Peter Tomazevic is a four-time state qualifier and returning state runner-up, but the Freedom senior doesn’t focus on wins and losses. Instead, he’s embracing the journey in his final season with the Irish.

“I try to live my life like that every day,” Tomazevic said. “Grateful for everything. Over the past two or three years, my parents have said I’m almost unrecognizable—just super happy and grateful for everything.”

Tomazevic is 54-1 this season, with his only loss coming against the 12th-ranked wrestler in the country. His positive outlook sets him apart.

“Super happy and just grateful for everything,” Tomazevic said. “I remind myself when things get tough that other people don’t get these opportunities.”

Freedom Head Coach Brad Baker agreed that Tomazevic’s mindset has led to success on the mat.

“When you’re just focused on the right things like he is, you don’t need any motivation,” Baker said. “You’re just excited for the opportunity to compete.”

Tomazevic was pleased with his performance at state last year and hopes to build on that success as he chases his first state title.

“I’m just going to try to be myself out there, and that’s really all I can do—just be the best version of myself,” Tomazevic said.

“You catch yourself becoming a fan and a spectator when you’re in his corner because there’s really not much you need to tell him,” Baker said. “He knows what he’s doing.”

Baker will continue to be a fan, making trips to Madison as Tomazevic is committed to wrestle for the Badgers.

“My whole life, I’ve watched the Badgers, grew up around the Badgers, and being close to home while wearing that ‘W’ on my chest is something I’ll always be grateful for,” Tomazevic said. “So I’m super excited.”

Although his name will be permanently displayed in the Freedom Wrestling Room, he hopes to leave a legacy that extends beyond his victories.

“I want to be known as a kid who’s always happy, always having fun and just super grateful,” Tomazevic said. “That’s the word I always go back to—just grateful for everything. I want that to be my legacy.”

No matter what happens this weekend at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament, Tomazevic is proud of his high school wrestling career and is excited for the next chapter in Madison.