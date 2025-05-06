Freedom girls' track team returns with D1 talent, grit, and depth in pursuit of second straight state title

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — With a blend of top-tier talent and a relentless work ethic, the Freedom High School girls' track and field team is aiming for its second consecutive state title.

Despite being a small school, the Irish are making a major impression in Wisconsin track. The team features two NCAA Division I commits: senior Claire Helmila, who is headed to Northern Illinois University, and Lydia Merrick, who is committed to the University of Pennsylvania.

“It doesn't matter if it's a Division I Kimberly, Kaukauna program or if it's a Division III small town,” said head coach James Finster. “Like, we're gonna line up next to anybody and give it our best. And I think that's kind of the mindset of our kids is day in and day out, we're gonna sit there and compete and get better.”

Although track and field is often viewed as an individual sport, athletes say the Freedom program thrives on teamwork and shared goals.

“We're not reliant on one event very heavily, and that really helps, I think, especially at the state level to get points from every area,” said Helmila, who competes in mid-distance and long sprints.

Merrick, who specializes in high jump, hurdles, and sprints, agreed.

“I think we succeed so much, and then we all get excited. And then we go see someone succeed in, like, the long jump or the shot put, which makes us wanna do better in this event,” Merrick said. “Or maybe we're lacking in this event, so we wanna make up for our teammates.”

That team mentality paid off last season. Despite not claiming any individual state titles, the Irish earned enough points collectively to tie Rice Lake for the Division 2 team championship.

Coach Finster credits the group’s effort-focused culture.

“We've got kids that work hard,” he said. “I’ve said it before, they'll actually run through a brick wall. If we said today we're gonna run through brick walls for practice, they would do it. Not really even jokingly.”

Even with playful moments—like an Easter egg hunt at a recent practice—the team stays locked-in on its goals.

“We have some of the best coaches in the state. Arguably, I think they're the best coaches,” Helmila said. “And I think they just they run our practice and they run our team like a college team. You know, we we all are very dedicated to the sport and they're very dedicated to the sport.”

With nearly every athlete from last year’s championship roster returning, Merrick believes the team is poised to take another step forward.

“We have basically everyone back that made it to state,” she said. “So just having those girls plus some is just very hopeful.”