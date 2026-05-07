Freedom basketball standout Donovan Davis commits to Iowa State

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — Donovan Davis announced Wednesday he will continue his basketball career at Iowa State University, becoming the first Division I basketball commit from Freedom High School since 1990.

The junior chose the Cyclones over a group of finalists that included University of Wisconsin, Marquette University, University of Nebraska and University of Iowa.

The decision is in!



Donovan Davis is heading to…Iowa State!@NBC26 pic.twitter.com/z4TqkIWq9V — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) May 7, 2026

“I'm pretty excited. I'm pumped,” Davis said. “To have the opportunity to play college basketball has always been a dream of mine, and to play for a really good team like Iowa State, it's a dream come true.”

Watch the full video here:

Donovan Davis commits to Iowa State

Davis said his relationship with the coaching staff ultimately separated Iowa State from the rest of the field during the recruiting process.

“It was mostly just the comfortability with them and the relationship I had with their coach,” Davis said. “Coach TJ is an amazing person. I think we have a really good relationship, and that’s kind of what my entire recruiting process was about — having a good relationship with the head coach. I felt really comfortable there and I felt like I fit into their program.”

The commitment also continues a growing pipeline from Northeast Wisconsin to Iowa State. Davis joins Xzavion Mitchell as another area standout headed to Ames, while former Oshkosh North High School star and current Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton also played for the Cyclones.

Freedom boys basketball Head Coach Andrew Gibbons said he was proud to see Davis reach a decision after a lengthy recruiting process.

“Super proud,” Gibbons said. “I’ve known for a couple of days, but just to see him go through the process, I know it’s been a hard decision. All the schools that have been recruiting him have done a nice job, and I know he thought highly of all of those schools.”

Gibbons said Davis now can focus on preparing for the next step in his basketball career.

“It’s good to see him be at peace with where he’s going to be and where he’s headed for the next stage in his career,” Gibbons said.

For Davis’ family, the announcement marked the culmination of years of work and support. His mother, Lisa Davis, said the family is eager to follow his career at Iowa State.

“It’s exciting,” Lisa Davis said. “They do have a lot of people from Wisconsin that play for them, so that’s cool, and there are a lot of fans up here. We’re just excited to watch him.”

She added that the reality of watching her son play major college basketball still has not fully set in.

“I know I’ll be super nervous,” she said. “I get nervous at these games, and I don’t even know what it’s going to be like when they’re in Hilton [Coliseum] trying to watch him play.”