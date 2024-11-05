Freedom advances to Level 3 of playoffs after defeating Prescott

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — Freedom advanced to level three of the high school football playoffs after a 43-14 victory over Prescott.

Prescott traveled over 250 miles to Freedom High School for the Saturday afternoon game. The Irish wasted no time, scoring a touchdown in the early minutes of the first quarter and extending that lead to 28-0 at the half.

Prescott was able to find the endzone twice in the second half, but the Cardinals could not overcome the deficit.

Freedom Head Coach Charlie Jadin said the win feels good.

"The kids put in a lot of work," Jadin said. "We control what we can control, and we're fortunate the score turned out the way that it did today. The kids played hard, executed at a high level, and we're moving on."

Jadin added how special it was to host the level two playoff game.

"Part of it was protecting our home field, cherishing that we're one day at a time, one week at a time at this point, and not wanting this to end."

Freedom running back Nixon Heinke said the Irish play like a family.

"We play as a team, and we leave nobody out," Heinke said. "Honestly, we play for each other. That's just how it is."

Heinke is excited to have another week of practice with his teammates.

"I thank God every day for that," Heinke said. "I thank God for that. And my team, honestly, just pulled it all together today."

Freedom will host Baldwin-Woodville on Friday night for level three of the playoffs.