Fox Valley Lutheran survives Clintonville's late run to win key NEC showdown

BOYS BASKETBALL

In a battle of undefeated teams Tuesday night, Fox Valley Lutheran survived a late rally from Clintonville to beat the Truckers 72-69 and take over first place in the North Eastern Conference.

The Foxes led by 14 at the half and double digits throughout much of the second half, but Clintonville stormed back to within three points late in the game. The Truckers last-second three-point attempt was off the mark.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 1 ranked Waupun took care of business against Freedom, 54-28, in a WIAA Division 3 state championship rematch from two years ago.

The Warriors opened the game on a 10-0 run and cruised to victory to improve to 6-1 on the season. Freedom, which began the week ranked No. 10 in Division 3, falls to 5-2.

