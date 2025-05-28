APPLETON (NBC 26) — Fox Valley Lutheran softball enters the postseason with a spotless record, a conference title and just one senior in the starting lineup.

The Foxes finished the regular season 24–0 and claimed their eighth conference title in program history — their first since 2007. Now the 2024 squad enters the Division 2 playoffs as the No. 1 seed with its toughest games still ahead.

Fox Valley Lutheran softball eyes State as undefeated season fuels deep postseason hopes

“Once we started to roll and beat some pretty good teams, I we kinda saw, like, there's a lot of potential here,” head coach Gunner Pfrang said. “Think we could do some damage. And, to go undefeated was unexpected, but it's pretty nice, result.”

Youth has been the foundation of this year’s success. The Foxes start three freshmen, four sophomores, two juniors and only one senior.

“Everyone is so welcoming,” said freshman catcher Nora Probst. “Like, you never really feel like the auto and out because you're younger. So we all just work together really, really well, and no one really pays attention to the age, and it's it's just great for everybody.”

This is Pfrang’s first season as head coach, though he’s coached or known many of these players since they were in grade school. He said the team's regular-season dominance wasn’t guaranteed, especially in a conference stacked with perennial contenders.

“We figured we would do well,” he said. “Our conference is really tough with Luxemburg-Casco, Freedom, Denmark... I was pleased that we came through that undefeated and played really well this year.”

A standout contributor has been sophomore pitcher Madison Babcock, one of three pitchers on the roster — including two freshmen.

“Well the first few games watching Maddy pitch... we knew that we had a really good one there,” Pfrang said.

Babcock has embraced the role and says the team’s record reflects their belief in themselves.

“We did have the undefeated season,” Babcock said. “We beat every single team that we played. So that really gives us the confidence that we know we have the talent to go and beat every single team that we do play moving on.”

The team’s current postseason push comes after a long absence from state-level competition. Fox Valley Lutheran’s only WIAA state tournament appearance came in 2004. Before joining the WIAA, the program found success in WISAA, which previously operated as a separate governing body for private schools, winning a state title in 1998 and finishing as runner-up in 1999 and 2000.

“I would say we have the toughest regional playoff,” Pfrang said. “If we can get through that, I feel pretty good that we've got a shot to make it to the state championship.”

Even if a state run doesn’t materialize this season, the future looks bright.

“We'll return all of our starters but one next year, so that's a pretty good feeling,” Pfrang said.

“I'm so excited because I think even if it doesn't work out in our favor this year... we definitely have good chances in the next couple years too,” Probst added.

No. 1-seeded Fox Valley Lutheran defeated No. 9 Marinette 9–0 on Tuesday and will host No. 5 Seymour in a regional final Thursday, May 29.