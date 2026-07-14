Fond du Lac's Jack Brenner to sign with Braves after being selected in 7th round of MLB Draft

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Jack Brenner expected to begin his college baseball career at Oklahoma this week. Instead, the Fond du Lac catcher is preparing to start his professional career after the Atlanta Braves selected him with the 202nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft.

Brenner, who committed to the defending national champion Sooners, said he plans to sign with Atlanta once the paperwork is finalized.

"I still have to sign, but if the paperwork comes through like I'm planning on it, I will sign and be an Atlanta Brave," Brenner said.

The selection capped a whirlwind month for Brenner, who helped lead Fond du Lac to the WIAA state tournament before showcasing his talent for Major League scouts at the MLB Draft Combine.

"It's been a really cool experience," Brenner said. "I just tried to take it day by day. Making it to state with the team was a great experience and something that you dream about as a high school team. Then making it to the MLB combine, it's just the stepping stones, and now actually being drafted by the Atlanta Braves was a really cool opportunity."

As the draft approached, Brenner said he tried not to let the uncertainty surrounding his future become overwhelming.

"Really just taking it day by day," Brenner said. "Being able to have conversations with my parents, grandparents and my coaches — people that have been through the game — really kind of helped settle me down."

Even on draft day, the decision between college and professional baseball wasn't official.

Brenner said he remained in contact with his advisor while discussing the details of a potential deal with Atlanta.

"We were talking back and forth with my advisor, seeing what the right number would be for myself," Brenner said. "When they came to me on draft day, that's when I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to sign and be an Atlanta Brave.'"

Brenner said he was on the phone with his advisor when the Braves' offer came together. A few minutes after reaching an agreement, he watched his name appear on television.

"A couple minutes later I saw my name getting called on TV," he said. "It was a pretty surreal moment."

The celebration was a family affair. Just two days earlier, Brenner's graduation party had served as what everyone believed would be his sendoff to Oklahoma.

On Sunday, plans changed when his name was called.

"My sister started screaming. My mom was really happy," Brenner said. "It was really cool because it's just a moment that you don't get to relive again."

His phone quickly filled with congratulatory messages from family, friends and coaches.

"Seeing some of my coaches reach out was really cool and reassuring because seeing the guys that have gone through the MLB and giving me some advice for the future was really cool," Brenner said.

While Brenner said playing at Oklahoma would have been a dream, he believes beginning his professional career is the right path.

"It would have been really cool playing in Omaha," Brenner said. "It's a dream that a lot of people have. It just wasn't in the cards for me, but I'm looking forward to playing in the MLB. That's my ultimate goal."

He said he plans to personally thank Oklahoma's coaching staff.

"I'll be giving them a call later today, just kind of letting them know, 'Thank you for the opportunity. I'm really grateful that you guys believed in me, but this is my path now.'"

Brenner said he's excited to join a Braves organization that has developed fellow Wisconsin native and catcher Drake Baldwin, and he's looking forward to learning from him.

"Just seeing the success that Drake Baldwin has had — a catcher from Wisconsin — is really exciting," Brenner said.

Atlanta also selected two other Wisconsin players in this year's draft: Muskego pitcher Tyson Grulkowski in the sixth round and Milwaukee catcher Dominic Kibler in the 12th round. Brenner said he's already familiar with Grulkowski after playing alongside him.

"I played with Tyson Grulkowski. He got picked in the sixth round right before me, so that was cool to see him go to the Braves as well," Brenner said. "We've already had conversations about what our future is going to look like."

Fond du Lac assistant coach Chris Demos said Brenner's success is a reflection of years of work that often went unnoticed.

"Honestly, he's just a good person," Demos said. "He's going to put the time in, he's going to put the energy in and he's going to put work in when you don't ask him to. Every kid's dream is to go to the majors, and he's living proof that if you put the time and energy and effort in, it can happen. It just depends on how much you grind."

Demos said the excitement surrounding Brenner's selection has spread throughout the Fond du Lac community.

"People are posting stuff left and right," Demos said. "It started with the Oklahoma stuff, and next thing you know it's the majors and here's the possibilities, and then it comes to fruition."

Brenner said he hopes his journey inspires young athletes in the same way local standouts inspired him growing up.

"It's really cool," Brenner said. "Growing up we had Braelon Allen as a football player, and I was one of the kids that was really excited to see him play. Just to be that inspiration for younger kids, to inspire them to go out and play the game, that's something that's really cool to me."

Brenner is scheduled to report to the Braves organization on July 18. Until then, he plans to spend as much time as possible with his family.

"It's going to be a lot of time spending with family, friends, just saying the last goodbyes and preparing myself to be living on my own," Brenner said.

When asked what Braves fans should know about him, Brenner's answer was simple.

"I want them to know that I'm going to be a hard worker," he said, "and I'm going to do my best to go out and help the team win."