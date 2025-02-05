Demovsky’s late go-ahead shot lifts De Pere over Ashwaubenon, 70–68

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — After falling to De Pere by two points earlier this season, Ashwaubenon was looking for redemption on its home court.

But the Redbirds jumped out to an early lead and held a 35–29 advantage at halftime.

Wisconsin commit Zach Kinziger found his rhythm in the second half, helping De Pere extend its lead to double figures. With three minutes remaining, the Redbirds led by 12 as chants of “I believe that we will win” echoed from the De Pere student section.

De Pere slowed the pace, passing the ball around to run down the clock. But the game was far from over.

Ashwaubenon was forced to foul, and after several missed free throws by De Pere, the Jaguars mounted a furious comeback. Back-to-back 3-pointers and an and-one basket cut the deficit to a single possession.

Then, Alabama commit Amari Allen took over, scoring the game-tying basket.

With time winding down, De Pere had one final chance. Isaac Herlache found Roan Demovsky inside, and Demovsky hit the go-ahead shot.

Ashwaubenon had 1.6 seconds left to respond. The Jaguars executed a play that set up a half-court heave from Allen, but the shot missed.

De Pere held on to defeat Ashwaubenon in a thriller, 70–68.

Scoring leaders for De Pere:

Zach Kinziger - 22 points

Roan Demovsky - 19 points

Pryce Gregoire - 13 points

Scoring leaders for Ashwaubenon:

Amari Allen - 30 points

Elijah Fenner - 19 points

Carson Dorgu - 10 points