De Pere Redbirds Will Hornseth commits to Northern Iowa basketball

DE PERE — After helping his team finish with an undefeated season and the Division 1 state title, De Pere Redbirds soon to be senior center Will Hornseth has committed to play college ball at the NCAA Division I level.
Hornseth tweeted out that he's headed to Northern Iowa to player under head coach Ben Jacobson.
Last year he averaged 16 points and 5 rebounds per game.
COMMITTED!!! CAN’T WAIT TO ACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS AT UNI! pic.twitter.com/jYnvefR3zE— Will Hornseth (@will_hornseth) July 7, 2023