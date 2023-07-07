Watch Now
De Pere Redbirds Will Hornseth commits to Northern Iowa basketball

Will Hornseth
Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 21:07:17-04

DE PERE — After helping his team finish with an undefeated season and the Division 1 state title, De Pere Redbirds soon to be senior center Will Hornseth has committed to play college ball at the NCAA Division I level.

Hornseth tweeted out that he's headed to Northern Iowa to player under head coach Ben Jacobson.

Last year he averaged 16 points and 5 rebounds per game.

