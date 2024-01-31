De Pere, Oshkosh North both notch wins to maintain conference leads

De Pere and Oshkosh North both notched wins in key games Tuesday night to maintain their leads atop their respective conferences.

State No. 1 De Pere took care of business against Ashwaubenon, winning 74-56 to take a two-game lead over the Jaguars in the FRCC standings.

Senior forward Will Hornseth led the way with 32 points, while junior guard Zach Kinziger chipped in 12.

Final from Ashwaubenon. pic.twitter.com/P1CD9KAInm — DP Boys Basketball (@DePereHoops) January 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Oshkosh North used a big second half run to pull away from Appleton North for an 83-69 victory. The Spartans now have a two-game lead over the Lightning in the FVA.

Junior forward Xzavion Mitchell keyed the difference-making run in the second half and finished with a game-high 36 points.