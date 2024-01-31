Watch Now
De Pere, Oshkosh North both notch wins to maintain conference leads

Two of northeast Wisconsin's top high school basketball teams earned big wins Tuesday night to strengthen their holds atop their respective conferences.
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 23:31:09-05

De Pere and Oshkosh North both notched wins in key games Tuesday night to maintain their leads atop their respective conferences.

State No. 1 De Pere took care of business against Ashwaubenon, winning 74-56 to take a two-game lead over the Jaguars in the FRCC standings.

Senior forward Will Hornseth led the way with 32 points, while junior guard Zach Kinziger chipped in 12.

Meanwhile, Oshkosh North used a big second half run to pull away from Appleton North for an 83-69 victory. The Spartans now have a two-game lead over the Lightning in the FVA.

Junior forward Xzavion Mitchell keyed the difference-making run in the second half and finished with a game-high 36 points.

