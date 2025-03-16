Boys Sectional Finals: Oshkosh North, Freedom, and Bonduel punch tickets to WIAA State Tournament

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In a thrilling Division 1 sectional final, No. 7 seed Oshkosh North upset top-seeded De Pere, 79-75, securing a spot in the WIAA state tournament in Madison.

From the opening tip, the game showcased two of the state’s top players. FRCC Player of the Year Zach Kinziger from De Pere and FVA Player of the Year Xzavion Mitchell from Oshkosh North traded baskets, setting the tone for a high-intensity matchup.

Mitchell caught fire from beyond the arc, draining back-to-back three-pointers to give the Spartans an early advantage. He poured in 26 first-half points, keeping Oshkosh North in control.

De Pere answered behind Pryce Gregoire, who converted consecutive and-one opportunities to tie the game at 26. Moments later, Jackson Anderson sank a three-pointer, sending the Spartans into halftime with a 44-39 lead.

Second Half: Oshkosh North Closes Strong

Connor Hutjens provided a spark for De Pere, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to give the Redbirds a one-point lead. But Oshkosh North quickly responded. Bryce Ott swung the momentum with a key steal and breakaway slam, finishing with 11 points on the night.

Trailing by five with 4:30 remaining, De Pere fought back. Kinziger, who finished with 30 points, buried a clutch three-pointer to keep the Redbirds in striking distance.

However, Mitchell proved to be the difference. The Iowa State commit delivered in crunch time, converting a crucial and-one to put the game out of reach. He led all scorers with 47 points in a dominant performance.

Oshkosh North secured the 79-75 victory, earning a trip to the state tournament.

Scoring leaders for Oshkosh North:



Xzavion Mitchell – 47 points

Bryce Ott – 11 points

Jackson Anderson – 10 points

Scoring leaders for De Pere:

Zach Kinziger – 30 points

Pryce Gregoire – 16 points

Roan Demovsky – 11 points

Connor Hutjens – 11 points

Division 2: Freedom Rolls Past Little Chute

In Seymour, Freedom dominated Little Chute, opening with a 10-0 run and never looking back en route to a 49-34 win. Drew Kortz led the charge with strong finishes at the rim, while Donovan Davis electrified the crowd with a dunk that put the Irish up 20-9 early. He also ended the game on a dunk.

Other Sectional Scores

Division 1: Marshfield 62, Kimberly 35

Division 2: Cedarburg 86, Notre Dame 69

Division 4: Bonduel 56, Auburndale 44 (Bears reach state for the first time in program history)

The WIAA state tournament is set to begin next week at the Kohl Center in Madison.