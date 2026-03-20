Bonduel falls to Cambridge, 71-49, in Division 4 state semifinal

MADISON (NBC 26) — Cambridge defeated top-seeded Bonduel 71-49 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal Thursday at the Kohl Center.

Bonduel jumped to an early 6-0 lead behind Griffin Uelmen and senior center Ryan Westrich, who finished with 19 rebounds and eight points. Quinn Wesenberg added a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 14-9 advantage, but Cambridge closed the first half on a 13-0 run to take a six-point lead into halftime.

The Blue Jays extended their lead in the second half, responding to a brief Bonduel rally with a 14-0 run. Cambridge had 29 free throw attempts and forced 18 turnovers, key factors in the victory.

Bonduel coach Duke Copp acknowledged the team’s effort despite the loss. “We didn’t play very good basketball tonight. We didn’t shoot well and they shot really well… but I couldn’t be more proud of my kids,” he said.

Westrich praised the Blue Jays’ defense. “They moved really well… sometimes they got down low and made it a tough shot. Props to them,” he said.

Wesenberg reflected on the season. “It just sucks to feel that we don’t have a chance anymore… we didn’t accomplish what we wanted down here, but it’s still a great season,” he said.