Bond with grandfather sets the foundation for Amari Allen's basketball success

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, first-year head coach DeVante Blanks has the Jaguars soaring to new heights. It helps to have four-star Alabama commit Amari Allen, who can carry the team on his back every night.

"He just lives and dies basketball," Allen's grandfather, Tom Servais, said. "From first grade on, he was always outside shooting. He's never satisfied. He's always trying to get better, and that's truly a quality in any athlete. Amari's really good at it."

It all started when Allen was a little kid, learning to play basketball in the driveway with his grandfather.

Allen's talent led him to the prestigious IMG Academy, where he competed against some of the country's best athletes.

"When you're here, you feel like you're the best, but then you get there, and there's kids from all over the country," Allen said. "It really helped me develop my body, my skill set, get stronger with the ball—every aspect of the game."

This season, Allen decided to return home to spend his senior year with his family and his baby brother. Playing for Ashwaubenon has been a dream come true.

"Every game has been packed," Allen said. "Little kids coming to watch—it’s something I dreamed of growing up. Every kid wants to be the star athlete, so being able to be that is really cool."

Being the star player, though, comes with outside noise.

"I know as soon as I miss that first shot, it's going to be an 'overrated' chant. Sometimes, as soon as I touch the ball, there will be 'overrated' chants," Allen said. "I think we’ve played 13 games, so I’ve probably heard it about 18 or 20 times."

Allen's grandfather has grown accustomed to the loud chants and intense environments.

"I tell myself before every game to enjoy it, but it’s hard because I want him to do well," Servais said. "I'm proud of him, but there's so much pressure on him. It's quite the atmosphere."

Servais has had a front-row seat to Allen’s basketball career.

"From elementary school to now, I don’t think he’s ever missed a game," Allen said. "In fact, he’s usually there an hour and a half early—sometimes two hours early."

Basketball has bonded the two, from attending games together to early mornings in the gym.

"We go at 5:45 every morning at Ashwaubenon High School," Servais said. "Coach Blanks opens the gym—a lot of times just for me and Amari—and we’re out there in the cold or whatever."

Servais cherishes these moments before Allen starts his next chapter in Tuscaloosa, playing for the Crimson Tide.

"Sometimes I just pinch myself," Servais said. "You always think your kid is going to be great, and Amari and I have been together since he was little. I’ve been in his life, coaching him, practicing with him. It’s just been a special time for me watching him develop."

Allen doesn’t think distance will stop his grandfather from attending Alabama basketball games.

"It’s keeping me young and tired, but I’m going to try to get to all the games, you know, for sure," Servais said.