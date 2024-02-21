Watch Now
Bay Port, Notre Dame advance in hockey playoffs; will face off for trip to state

The top-seeded Pirates and defending state champion Tritons both won Tuesday night. Now they'll meet for a third time this season, this time with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Posted at 10:38 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 23:38:38-05

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Bay Port and Notre Dame both won their sectional semifinal hockey matchups Tuesday night. Now, the two rivals will face off Friday with a trip to the WIAA state tournament on the line.

  • Notre Dame defeated Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 7-1 to advance to the sectional final round.
  • Bay Port jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period and went on to beat Beaver Dam 9-2 in their sectional semifinal game.
  • Notre Dame is the defending state champion and is seeded No. 2 in the sectional.
  • Bay Port, the sectional's top seed, beat the Tritons in both of their regular season matchups. Both games finished with a 2-1 final score.
  • Priot to that, Notre Dame had beaten the Pirates 15 straight times, a streak that dated back to 2016.
  • Friday's sectional final game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Community First Champion Center in Grand Chute.
