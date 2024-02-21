Bay Port, Notre Dame advance in hockey playoffs; will face off for trip to state

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Bay Port and Notre Dame both won their sectional semifinal hockey matchups Tuesday night. Now, the two rivals will face off Friday with a trip to the WIAA state tournament on the line.
- Notre Dame defeated Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 7-1 to advance to the sectional final round.
- Bay Port jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period and went on to beat Beaver Dam 9-2 in their sectional semifinal game.
- Notre Dame is the defending state champion and is seeded No. 2 in the sectional.
- Bay Port, the sectional's top seed, beat the Tritons in both of their regular season matchups. Both games finished with a 2-1 final score.
- Priot to that, Notre Dame had beaten the Pirates 15 straight times, a streak that dated back to 2016.
- Friday's sectional final game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Community First Champion Center in Grand Chute.