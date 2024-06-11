Bay Port hires former Fondy coach Steven Jorgensen to lead football program

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Bay Port has a new head football coach.

Former Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen takes the reins of the program after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Pirates.

Jorgensen replaces longtime coach Gary Westerman, who led the Pirates to a 114-23 record and won seven FRCC championships over 12 seasons before stepping down last month.

“Steven brings a wealth of experience and success as he takes over as the head football coach,” Dillon Maney, Bay Port Athletics Director, said in a statement. “We are very excited for what he will continue to accomplish here at Bay Port.”

“I thank God and the Howard-Suamico School District administration for the opportunity to represent this great community," Jorgensen said in the statement released Tuesday. "We have great kids who are all-in and will make the transition seamless.”

"It's exciting knowing the administration, staff, and players here are all on the same page, embracing the highest level of expectations on and off the field," Jorgensen added. "We look forward to having some fun and putting in the hard work needed to reach our annual goals.”

Jorgensen is the son of WFCA Hall of Famer Steve Jorgensen, who won three WIAA state championships as a head coach: a Division 1 title with Oshkosh North in 2000 and two Division 2 titles with Kimberly in 2007 and 2008.

At just 26-years-old, Jorgensen took over the Fond du Lac program in 2019 and led the Cardinals to an undefeated season in the 2020-21 school year; that season was shortened and played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After stepping down at Fondy following the 2021 season, Jorgensen joined Bay Port's staff as an assistant in 2022 and 2023.