Bay Port girls sweep Kimberly, Appleton North boys win a five-set thriller against Papermakers

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Boys and girls volleyball sectionals were held at Appleton North High School on Saturday.

No. 2 Bay Port took on top-seeded Kimberly for the girls match. Despite three back-and-forth sets, the Pirates completed the sweep against the Papermakers.

Bay Port Head Coach Jeremy Weis said the win feels great for the team and the community.

"I mean, it's the first time," Weis said. "That's a big deal. For these girls to come out and play at such a high level and really not have many breakdowns, if any at all, it means a lot."

Middle blocker Chloe Parker was at the bottom of the dog pile after Bay Port won the third set. She led her team with 12 kills and three blocks.

"It feels amazing," Parker said. "This whole group of girls, I just love them so much, so being able to do it with this entire group is an amazing feeling."

After the girls volleyball sectional, the boys took the floor. No. 3 Appleton North faced No. 1 Kimberly, hoping to flip the script from what happened last year in sectionals when the Papermakers defeated the Lightning.

Appleton North won the first set, but the Papermakers bounced back in the second set, 31-29. After two more close ones, the Papermakers forced a fifth set.

Despite Kimberly having several match points, the Lightning won the fifth set, 19-17, to advance to State.

"Obviously, we beat a really good team," Appleton North Head Coach Michael Maass said. "Somehow we pulled it out in the end. We had to come back in a couple of matches. I think we're just over the top right now. I'm really proud of the boys. They just played hard and didn't quit."

Outside hitter Nathan Ramus said the final point was the happiest feeling ever.

"It feels amazing," Ramus said. "They've had our number. Last year, they beat us in this game. They beat us in the regular season. There's no better feeling than beating them when it matters right now."

Both the Bay Port girls and Appleton North boys will play in the state tournament, which starts on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

For the girls state volleyball tournament schedule, CLICK HERE.

For the boys state volleyball tournament schedule, CLICK HERE.