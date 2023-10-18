Bay Port freshman Karlie Schock reflects on run to WIAA tennis title

SUAMICO, Wis. (NBC 26) — Whatever superlative you can think of, it applies to Karlie Schock's state championship run.

The Bay Port freshman didn't lose a set on her way to a WIAA singles championship last weekend; Schock even closed out the championship match in dominating fashion: a 6-1, 6-0 win over Janesville Craig's Lexie Hankel.

During sectionals and at state, Schock went 96-9 in games and never lost more than two in a set.

With the win, she became the first Green Bay area girls player to win a WIAA Division 1 State Championship. Ellie Zimmermann (Notre Dame Academy) won a Division 2 title in 2011. Several Appleton area athletes have previously won state titles in both divisions.

The 15-year-old Schock is nationally ranked in her age division. With her school season now done she is set to play in two big tournaments this winter, including the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Miami in December.