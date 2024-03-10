Watch Now
Back-to-back! Laconia wins 2nd straight WIAA state championship

Another gold ball is coming to Rosendale! The Spartans overcome a slow start to come back and beat Cuba City, 47-43, for their second state title in a row.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 19:32:42-05

Laconia's championship experience came in handy on Saturday.

It took them more than six minutes to score their first basket, but the Spartans rallied for a 47-43 win over Cuba City in the WIAA Division 4 state championship.

  • Callista Vande Berg, Laconia's lone senior, led the team with 11 points. She was the only player in double figures.
  • The game featured seven ties and nine lead changes; the largest lead on either side was six points (Cuba City late in the first half).
  • Payton Morgan and Aubrey Leonard both made key shots in the final two minutes to give Laconia the lead.
  • Molly Duel also scored a lay-up to extend Cuba City's lead to four, and later made two free throws to seal the win.
  • Laconia returns all but one player next season and could be a championship contender again; only six girls basketball teams have ever won three consecutive state championships.
