Back-to-back! Laconia wins 2nd straight WIAA state championship

Laconia's championship experience came in handy on Saturday.
It took them more than six minutes to score their first basket, but the Spartans rallied for a 47-43 win over Cuba City in the WIAA Division 4 state championship.
- Callista Vande Berg, Laconia's lone senior, led the team with 11 points. She was the only player in double figures.
- The game featured seven ties and nine lead changes; the largest lead on either side was six points (Cuba City late in the first half).
- Payton Morgan and Aubrey Leonard both made key shots in the final two minutes to give Laconia the lead.
- Molly Duel also scored a lay-up to extend Cuba City's lead to four, and later made two free throws to seal the win.
- Laconia returns all but one player next season and could be a championship contender again; only six girls basketball teams have ever won three consecutive state championships.