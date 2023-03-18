Arrowhead takes down Neenah to end the Rockets' quest for back-to-back state titles

MADISON (NBC 26) — There will be no repeat champion in the WIAA's top division.

Arrowhead ended Neenah's hopes of a second straight Division 1 title. The Warhawks led wire-to-wire and beat the Rockets 73-61 to secure a date with De Pere in Saturday's title game.

The Rockets kept the game close despite star guard Cal Klesmit sitting out most of the first half with foul trouble. After trailing by as many as 10 in the first half, Neenah rallied to cut the deficit to three at the break.

In the second, Klesmit knocked down a three with just over nine minutes remaining to pull the Rockets within two, but that was as close as the score got.

Neenah's season ends at 18-11. The program now has the most state tournament appearances in WIAA history with 29.