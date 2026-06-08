Appleton North softball returns to state for first time since 2018

APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the first time in eight years, Appleton North softball is heading back to the WIAA state tournament.

The Lightning secured their spot in Madison with a dramatic 9-8 sectional championship victory over Kimberly, holding off a late comeback by the Papermakers to end the program's state drought and continue a season that players and coaches believed had special potential from the beginning.

Now, sixth-seeded Appleton North will face third-seeded Stevens Point Area Senior High in the Division 1 quarterfinals Wednesday.

While the state berth marks a major accomplishment for the program, it is perhaps even more impressive considering the makeup of the roster. The Lightning have just one senior.

Head Coach Chris Nissen, who took over the program last season, said he saw the foundation for a successful team long before the season began.

"I've seen the group come up through the youth ranks," Nissen said. "I know there was some talent there, and they played in different programs, so it's a matter of if you can meld them together to do that. But we did see that at the beginning of the year and the hard work that they put in the offseason. We knew it was a definite possibility."

The Lightning got off to a strong start before experiencing what Nissen described as a two-week lull in the middle of the season.

Nissen believes some of that came from a young team learning how to handle success.

"I think some of our youth and inexperience came in," Nissen said. "I think the girls started believing like, 'Yeah, we are pretty good,' and for a couple of weeks there we just kind of rolled the balls out and thought we were going to beat everybody without having to put the hard work in."

The team responded by refocusing on its approach.

"They really changed their attitudes and figured it out and knew that, hey, we can't do that, we've got to come together as one," Nissen said. "We don't really care about the results, we care about the process."

For junior Claire Therkildsen, the belief that Appleton North could make a deep postseason run started building early in the year.

After defeating Kaukauna for the first time in eight years, the team began to realize what was possible.

"After we won against Kaukauna for the first time in eight years, we were like, 'Oh, we got a chance,'" Therkildsen said. "So we were super riled after that and we just knew it was, we knew it was it, we were capable."

That confidence was tested in the postseason, particularly in the sectional championship game against Kimberly.

After building a lead, the Lightning had to withstand a late charge from a perennial Fox Valley power before finally securing the win.

Nissen believes another tense postseason game helped prepare his team for that moment.

"I do think that the sectional semifinal against Waupun, one hit per team really, got us to the intestinal fortitude that we needed to get through that Kimberly game," Nissen said. "A lot of teams with one senior may have folded after Kimberly mounted that comeback. But the girls found the ability to push through it and close the game out."

Junior outfielder Keira Hughes said the victory reinforced what the team already knew about itself.

"It showed the grit and perseverance that we have through everything," Hughes said. "We bond off each other so well. We build off of each other and the energy. Everything just really builds up to help us do good in tough spots like that and exciting spots like that."

Team chemistry has been one of the defining characteristics of the Lightning's season.

Hughes pointed to the group's connection both on and off the field as a major reason for its success.

"It definitely just the energy that everyone has," Hughes said. "We all go together, we hang together. We clicked very easily."

As the state tournament approaches, excitement continues to build around the program.

Therkildsen said the team is embracing the opportunity after waiting years for a return trip to Madison.

"We've just really wanted this for a really long time and I think it's super exciting to get this opportunity," Therkildsen said.

Despite the magnitude of the moment, Nissen's message to his players remains simple.

"Just continue to be who they are," Nissen said. "Go up there and don't make the moment too big for themselves. Play for each other, play for the North on the front of their jersey."

The coach also hopes the team's success can provide a boost beyond this season. Appleton North recently launched a youth softball program, and Nissen has already seen younger players gravitating toward the varsity team's run.

"What I like about it is it gets people excited about softball again at Appleton North," Nissen said. "Seeing more people interested in softball, and I love the game, I think it's the greatest game, and just getting more people interested in playing is really what this will do for us."

For now, though, the focus remains on the task ahead.

The next challenge comes Wednesday, when the Lightning take the field in Madison with a chance to keep their memorable season going.