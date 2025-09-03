APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton North opens Fox Valley Association conference play this week against undefeated Fond du Lac, and the Lightning say they are motivated after an early-season setback.

Watch the full story here:

Appleton North prepares for FVA conference opener against undefeated Fond du Lac

“We know what we're up against,” Head Coach Rob Salm said. “So there's definitely a sense of urgency because we have pride. You know, we want to do well. These kids have worked really hard, so they want to do well. This is the FVA and you got to win every game if you want to try to win a conference championship, so they know what’s at stake.”

The Lightning suffered a Week Two loss to Kenosha Bradford, which senior safety Alex Vanderheiden said served as a wake-up call.

“After our first win, we kind of lost our focus a little bit and that kind of set us back,” Vanderheiden said. “So now we're just really focusing on our first conference game. You got to bring your A game every time. Otherwise, you might lose.”

Defense has long been a point of pride for Appleton North, and senior cornerback Gordy Cole said the Lightning embrace that role.

“We always strive to be the most physical team on the field every single play,” Cole said. “And our motto is 11 is one. So 11 guys to the ball every single play and just making sure we give it our all.”

Salm said the Lightning are striving to be more balanced this season as the offense continues to grow.

“I mean we do start with playing some really good defense. That’s something we always try to do here,” Salm said. “But I think we are more diversified and more talented offensively. We’ve got a lot of good skill, they’re just kind of young, so it takes a little bit to get in their groove.”

Wisconsin commit Ben Wenzel is expected to play a major role on a defense that has long been a strength for the Lightning.

“Obviously we intend on maintaining that idea and that image of defense being the leaders and being an elite defense,” Wenzel said. “That’s kind of our message going in. We’re going to uphold that standard and we’re going to ball out.”

Salm added that such intensity will be necessary in what he considers one of the state’s toughest conferences.

“There’s really no off weeks,” Salm said. “I mean, there are teams that don’t make the playoffs in our conference that would probably be playoff teams in many other conferences. From top to bottom, it’s one of the deepest and best conferences in the state.”

Wenzel said Thursday’s matchup is an opportunity for the Lightning to show where they stand.

“I think that we have something to prove and that’s kind of our mentality this year,” Wenzel said. “So we have a very tough conference and this will definitely put some fear in the other teams in the conference if we can get this W.”

Cole said the team is confident in its preparation.

“I believe in our team,” Cole said. “We've all been putting in that work. We know what we're capable of. It's just a matter of how we execute it.”

Appleton North faces Fond du Lac on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fond du Lac.