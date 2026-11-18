APPLETON (NBC 26) — With just six swimmers competing at the WIAA Division 1 Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships, Appleton North made program history, bringing home two individual state titles and a third-place team finish.

Juniors Elise Brazzale and Maddie Loken each won individual state championships, helping the Lightning record the highest team finish in the history of the school's girls swimming program.

Head Coach Parker Sonnabend, who is in his second season leading the program, said the results exceeded expectations.

"I was not expecting it to come together quite exactly like that," Sonnabend said. "To have it go that well and to have the buy-in that we had and to see everything just come together, especially at a big meet, not just from a couple of individuals, but the whole group, it was unbelievable."

The accomplishment was especially notable considering Appleton North brought just six swimmers to the state meet. Sonnabend said many competing teams had eight to 10 swimmers participating across different events.

"Everybody stepped up, did their job, and everybody, you know, contributed," Sonnabend said. "All six of them did through all our relays and individual events."

Two individual state champions lead the way

Brazzale captured the state championship in the 100-yard butterfly, earning her first individual state title in her third appearance at the state meet.

The junior said a personal-best performance in the 50-yard freestyle, where she finished third, gave her confidence heading into the butterfly.

"I dove in and I honestly, my mind went blank," Brazzale said. "All I was thinking about was having good turns and getting to the wall as fast as I could."

When she touched the wall and saw her name at the top of the results board, Brazzale said she was stunned.

"I literally, my jaw dropped because it was honestly just such an amazing moment," Brazzale said.

Despite her years of training, Brazzale admitted she had struggled to picture herself becoming a state champion.

"My coach has always told me that I was capable of great things, but I think sometimes I didn't fully believe that," she said. "I never really saw myself as a state champion before this."

Later in the meet, Loken added another state championship for Appleton North, winning the 100-yard breaststroke.

Loken said she entered the race with a plan developed during practice, focusing on a fast opening 50 yards and maintaining her pace through the finish.

She also credited Brazzale's earlier victory with giving the team additional confidence.

"As soon as one person does a really good race, you just feel super excited to go into your next race with just extra confidence and motivation," Loken said.

Loken said the significance of her victory did not fully register until she climbed out of the pool.

"As soon as I got out of the water and started walking away, like I really realized like wow, I'm a state champion," she said. "And I never thought that would happen, so that was so surreal."

A historic team performance

Beyond their individual championships, Brazzale and Loken helped lead several other strong performances for the Lightning.

Appleton North's 200-yard medley relay team of Lauren Barnes, Loken, Brazzale and Sophia Golub finished second, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Barnes, Golub, Loken and Brazzale placed third.

Brazzale also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle, while Loken earned third place in the 200-yard individual medley.

Barnes added a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, and Golub placed 17th in the 100-yard freestyle.

The Lightning's 400-yard freestyle relay team of Barnes, Golub, Emily Loken and Julia Wenzel finished 22nd.

Together, those performances helped Appleton North finish third overall in Division 1, improving on its seventh-place team finish at the previous year's state meet.

Brazzale said the team's success was built on an emphasis on supporting one another throughout the season.

"We really like to think about like we over me," Brazzale said. "We want to feed off each other's energy, work together even though swimming is such an individual sport."

Sonnabend said the team's preparation included demanding training sessions, sometimes lasting four to five hours a day during the summer.

He also noticed a difference in the team's mentality entering this year's competition.

Rather than allowing the pressure of the state meet to affect their performances, Sonnabend said the swimmers remained relaxed and focused on their race plans.

"We kind of just talked about staying in the moment and making memories, and they did, they did exactly that," he said.

Looking ahead to next season

While the Lightning are celebrating their historic finish, the team is already looking toward next season.

Both individual state champions are juniors, giving Brazzale and Loken another opportunity to compete for Appleton North next fall.

Loken said having another season together makes this year's accomplishments even more meaningful.

"Just knowing that I still get one more year with all my friends and just to be able to run this back next year, I'm so excited," Loken said.

Sonnabend has already set a goal of improving on the team's third-place finish.

"I already said that I want to bring home a silver ball," Sonnabend said. "I want a team runner-up finish at the minimum."

For now, the Lightning have two individual state championships and a program-best team finish to celebrate, with their two state champions set to return for another season.